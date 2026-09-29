MTS aspirants protest for change in eligibility rules

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) aspirants staged a protest, here today, demanding changes in the eligibility criteria for MTS posts and timely completion of recruitment processes by the concerned authorities.

The protesting youth strongly opposed the existing recruitment rule under which candidates having qualifications higher than 10+2 are reportedly barred from applying for MTS posts in Jammu and Kashmir. They argued that the upper qualification cap excludes a large number of graduates and postgraduates from competing for the posts despite their eligibility for similar positions elsewhere.

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The aspirants pointed out that recruitment for equivalent MTS positions in neighbouring Ladakh and under central recruiting agencies such as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) permits degree holders to compete. They urged the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and the Government to review the existing criteria and adopt a more inclusive approach.

Besides the qualification issue, the protesters raised concerns over delays in recruitment cycles and demanded a clear and transparent timeline for ongoing as well as upcoming recruitment drives. They said prolonged uncertainty over examinations, selection and appointments was adding to the difficulties faced by unemployed youth.

The protesters urged the authorities to address their grievances on priority and ensure that recruitment processes are completed within defined timelines. They maintained that transparent procedures, wider eligibility and timely recruitment were essential to provide deserving candidates a fair opportunity and reduce uncertainty among aspiring job seekers.