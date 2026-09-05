MSME-DFO Jammu organises PM Vishwakarma awareness programme

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 4: The MSME-Development & Facilitation Office (MSME-DFO) Jammu, under the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India, organised a PM Vishwakarma Awareness Programme on Branding & Marketing at Government Industrial Institute Rajouri.

The programme was organised with the objective of generating awareness among artisans and traditional craftspeople about branding and marketing of their products, Government support schemes, access to finance, skill development, entrepreneurship and emerging digital and artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can help them improve the quality, visibility and marketability of their products.

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The programme commenced with a welcome address and a brief overview of the PM Vishwakarma programme by Assistant Director, MSME-DFO Jammu Vinu Jee Koul. He highlighted the importance of awareness and capacity building among artisans to enable them to effectively utilise the benefits available under the scheme.

Joint Director, MSME-DFO, Jammu Amit Kumar Tamaria elaborated upon the objectives of the programme and the role of the MSME sector in promoting entrepreneurship, employment generation and inclusive economic development. He encouraged artisans to make effective use of Government initiatives and available institutional support for expanding their businesses. General Manager, District Industries Centre (DIC), Rajouri Harpal Singh also addressed the participants and apprised them of the support available to local artisans and entrepreneurs through the district-level industrial ecosystem.

The programme was formally inaugurated by the chief guest Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma, who appreciated the initiative of MSME-DFO Jammu for organising the awareness programme for artisans and traditional craftspeople of the district. He emphasised the importance of improving the branding, packaging and marketing of locally produced goods and encouraged artisans to take advantage of the Government schemes and institutional support available for their economic empowerment.

During the technical sessions, HOD, Management Studies, BGSB University Gaurav Sehgal delivered a detailed session on Marketing and Branding.

I/C Functional Manager DIC Vivek Sharma apprised the participants about the schemes of the Department of Industries & Commerce, J&K and explained the support available to artisans and entrepreneurs through the department.

A dedicated session on the schemes of the Department of Handicrafts & Handloom, J&K was conducted by Assistant Director, Department of Handicrafts & Handloom Propkar Singh.

Faculty, JKEDI Rajouri Hilal Ahmad Rather delivered a session on the role of JKEDI in skill development and entrepreneurship, highlighting opportunities for capacity building, entrepreneurial development and self-employment. A special presentation on AI Tools for Artisans was delivered by Team Lead, Jammu PMVK SLPMU Kanav Kapahi and Consultant, PMVK SLPMU Ajay Pal Singh. The session introduced participants to the potential use of Artificial Intelligence and digital tools for areas such as product presentation, marketing, content creation and promotion of artisan products in contemporary markets.