MSJK to join protest for Statehood at Jantar Mantar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK) leader, Sunil Dimple has urged all the political parties to join the Jantar Mantar protest on July 20, 2026 for the restoration of Statehood to J&K.

In a handout, Dimple stated that MSJK has passed a resolution to protest at Jantar Mantar for the restoration of Statehood to J&K on July 20, 2026.

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He informed that he is leaving for Delhi on a four day visit to apprise the people of the country and all MPs of the ongoing situation in J&K.

The MSJK leader appealed Congress, PDP, BJP, Apni Party, Peoples Conference, Jammu Chamber of Commerce, Bar Association, transporters and many others to join Jantar Mantar protest for the restoration of Statehood to J&K.