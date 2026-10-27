MSJK protests, torches Pak flag

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: The workers of Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK) here today staged a protest demonstration and torched the flag of Pakistan.

The protest was led by MSJK president, Sunil Dimple who demanded liberation of PoJK, Gilgit-Baltistan from the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

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He also demanded the complete scrapping of Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

The MSJK leader urged PM Modi to liberate PoJK, Gilgit-Baltistan from the illegal occupation of Pakistan and make these areas part of J&K and India.

"Pakistan should stop excesses on the people of PoJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and should also stop innocent killings in these areas," he maintained condemning violence in Pakistan against the Hindus and Sikhs and their forced conversions and abducting, forcefully marrying the girls of Hindu and Sikh communities.

Nagender Chodhry, Harpreet Singh, Dev Raj, Rakesh Sharma, Rocky Kapoor and many others were also present in the protest.