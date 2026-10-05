MSJK protests against JKPDCL for delivering hefty power bills

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK) activists here today staged a protest demonstration against JKPDCL for delivering excessive electricity bills to consumers wrongly.

The protest was led by MSJK president, Sunil Dimple who claimed that PDD has charged crores of rupees in excess from power consumers since the smart meters and prepaid meters were installed.

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“We are agitating for the last many months against the heavy amounts in wrong bills delivered to consumers who are compelled to deposit such bills else their power connections are disconnected,” the MSJK leader maintained demanding CBI enquiry into the issue.

He urged Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah to fulfil his election promises and provide free 200 units of electricity in metered areas, wave-off poor peoples’ electricity tariff, stop power cuts and supply free drinking water.

Vijay Virdi, Kala Singh, Vikas, Deepak, Arun Verma, Mohinder Lichi and many others were also present in the protest.