MSJK protests against flyover construction

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK) workers here today staged a protest demonstration asking the government to its clear position on the construction of flyover on Ambphala-Janipur road.

The protest was led by MSJK leader, Sunil Dimple and the protesters said that the work for the flyover should be stopped otherwise there will be a mass agitation.

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Addressing the protesters, Sunil Dimple claimed that the traders and residents of the areas which will be affected by the flyover are in stress as the flyover construction will start after the demolition of their establishments.

He alleged that appropriate rates for the shops and residential houses are not being provided by the authorities concerned.

Dimple demanded that the government should bring plan blueprint of the flyover to public domain.

He demanded construct of ring road from Ambphalla Manda to Janipur High Court up to Akhnoor besides starting metro train service from Ambphala-Manda to Akhnoor.

Daleep Kumar, Ricky Bhasin, Vikas, Deepak, Kala Singh, Jagdish Raj Gupta, Happy Gupta, Raj Kumar Gupta, Gulshan Gupta, Sonu Agarwal, Rahul Sharma, Shami Gupta, Rohit Gupta and others were also present in the protest.