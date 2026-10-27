MSI honours Dr Yash Pal Sharma with Prof C Manoharachary Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, and Rector, Udhampur Campus, University of Jammu, has been honoured with the prestigious Prof C Manoharachary Award by the Mycological Society of India (MSI) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to mycological research.

The award was presented at Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu, during the National Conference on "Harnessing Fungal Diversity for Agriculture, Biotechnology, Industry and One Health", organised by the School of Biological Sciences, Madurai Kamaraj University, from October 21 to 23, 2026.

Advertisement

Prof Sharma delivered an award lecture titled "Mushrooms in Traditional Knowledge Systems: Integrating Ethnomycology, Classical Taxonomy and Molecular Phylogeny". The lecture highlighted his approach of integrating traditional knowledge with contemporary scientific methods, in alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Sustainable Development Goals, and biodiversity documentation.

With over three decades of experience, Prof Sharma has made significant contributions to academics, administration and research, particularly in advancing the understanding of macrofungi in the North-Western Himalayas, especially Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. His research encompasses fungal diversity, ethnomycology, and the chemoprofiling of wild edible and medicinal mushrooms.