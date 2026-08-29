MSCBMC Trust presents exhibition ‘Harmony’ at India Habitat Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: An art exhibition "Harmony" organized by the Master Sansar Chand Baru Memorial Charitable (MSCBMC) Trust was presented here at the Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The event also received the presence and association of eminent personalities including K Satish Nambudiripad, Director General, Doordarshan; Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, IGNCA; Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC; Dr Rashmi Singh, Prof (Dr) K G Sures, Director, India Habitat Centre and Anuradha Rishi, Trust president.

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The exhibition is being supported by Sharmilla Sharma, Rakhi Kumar and Aditya Prasad, whose encouragement and contribution have helped strengthen the initiative and provide a meaningful platform for artists, particularly emerging voices.

Among the artists being showcased are Syed Mursaleen, Yasmin and Syed Mursaleen Ahtisham, who represent the growing pool of young and promising artistic voices from Kashmir.

Anuradha Rishi, Trust president, said the exhibition is an endeavour to celebrate the unifying power of art and provide artists with a meaningful platform to connect with audiences across the country.

She said, "Harmony is not merely the title of this exhibition; it is the spirit behind our endeavour. Art has the unique ability to bring people, cultures and ideas together beyond geographical and social boundaries. We are particularly delighted to showcase emerging artistic talent from Kashmir, whose creativity and distinctive expressions deserve wider recognition and appreciation."

"The participation of artists from Kashmir makes the exhibition even more special, as it provides visitors an opportunity to experience diverse artistic perspectives emerging from the region," she added.

The exhibition brings together artworks reflecting different artistic approaches and creative expressions, making "Harmony" a celebration of diversity, creativity and cultural dialogue.

The exhibition will continue till August 31.