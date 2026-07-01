mRNA Vaccines Protect Against Severe Infectious Diseases, Review Confirms

NEW DELHI, Jul 1: A new review has analysed billions of administered doses of messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines and confirmed that they protect against infectious diseases, including severe COVID-19, across diverse populations, including children, pregnant women and immunocompromised people.

mRNA vaccines act by delivering genetic instructions to human cells to manufacture harmless viral proteins which train the immune system to recognise and fight the real virus.

Researchers, including those from the University of British Columbia in Canada and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said existing evidence reinforces that mRNA vaccines are safe.

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They noted that serious adverse events, including myocarditis, are rare, with protection against severe disease, hospitalisation, and death substantially outweighing risks.

The review, published in The Lancet journal, provides evidence on vaccine components, manufacturing quality controls and regulatory standards that underpin safety, alongside data from randomised trials, surveillance and active pharmacovigilance systems.

"After billions of doses, we now have an extraordinary amount of scientific evidence," lead author Anna Blakney, assistant professor at the University of British Columbia, said.

"This review affirms that mRNA vaccines are a safe and highly effective platform, supported by rigorous testing and real-world monitoring. It provides an evidence-based foundation as this technology continues to expand into new areas of medicine," Blakney said.

While the technology was discovered in the early 1960s, mRNA vaccines were first developed against COVID-19.

mRNA vaccines offer a scalable, cost-effective and adaptable platform for a rapid deployment against infectious diseases and the success of the vaccines in producing strong immune responses during the COVID-19 pandemic shows promise and potential future uses for vaccines against influenza, RSV, among others, as well as personalised cancer vaccines and RNA-based therapeutics.

The breadth in potential applications signals a future in which mRNA technology could be tailored to individual patients and specific disease threats, offering rapid, flexible, and effective tools for public health, the researchers said.

"Expanding manufacturing capacity and ensuring equitable access in low- and middle-income countries is essential if mRNA vaccines are to fulfill their promise as a global public good," co-author Robin Shattock, of the UK's Imperial College London, said.

"By investing in technology transfer, local production, and robust regulatory systems, we can shorten supply chains, reduce costs, and ensure that people everywhere benefit from safe, effective vaccines beyond pandemics," Shattock said. (Agencies)