MRM leaders visit Shahdara Sharief, convey message of Indresh Kumar to people

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 19: Dr Indresh Kumar, National Executive Member, RSS and Chief Pattern, Muslim Rashtrya Munch (MRM) has stressed on brotherhood, peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The RSS leader conveyed his message to a gathering at Shahdara Sharief near here where a delegation of Senior MRM leaders led by Dr. Romesh Khajuria, Organisation general secretary, MRM Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh had organsied a programme.

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They also conducted two days tour to Pir Panjal areas met various MRM Karyakarta across Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Dr. Romesh Khajuria was accompanied by Ajaz ul Haq, Jammu province convenor MRM, Shahid, co-convenor, JKUT Intellectual Parkoushat, Arshad Khan, convenor, Yuva Parkoushat, Sharafat Ali; Anwar Hussain, Sarpanch; Arbaz Malik; Ishfaq Hussain; Mohd Aftab and other MRM members.

Dr Romesh Khajuria offered prayers at Dargah of Baba Gulam Shah Badhshah, Shahdara Sharief and prayed for peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Khajuria also addressed the gathering at Shahdara Sharief includes MRM activists, shopkeepers, ex sarpanches, Panches of surrounding areas and other prominent persons of the area. Dr Khajuria also appreciated the efforts of Qayoom Mir Administrator and ex DDC member for fast and effective development of the Shahdara Sharief area. During the interaction, Dr. Romesh Khajuria emphasised the importance of strengthening the organisational network of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch across the Pir Panjal region and maintaining continuous engagement with people at the grassroot level.

He called upon MRM Karyakartas to work with dedication for social harmony, national unity, peace and development, while addressing the genuine concerns of the local community.

He also urged the workers to remain connected with youth, traders, Panchayat representatives and other sections of society and contribute positively towards the overall progress and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir.

Prominent who addressed the gathering were Qayoom Mir, Maqsood Sabri, Dr. Javid Khan, Arshad Khan, Block President Thanamandi, MRM; Zahid Ahmed; Master Mushtaq Qureshi, former Sarpanch Shahdara; Master Jameel; Muneer Khan; Ashfaq Mughal; Qazi Khalil; Maqbool Raina, Master Gani Shawl and other members of the area.