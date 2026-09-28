MRM appoints 40 member office bearers for Jammu province

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on the directions of Dr. Indresh Kumar its chief patron, and national executive member of RSS, has appointed 40 office bearers for Jammu province.

The names of the office bearers were nominated by the leaders of MRM during a meeting at Jammu by Syed Abu Bakar Naqvi, national convener, MRM, Nazir Ahmed, convener, MRM Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, and Dr. Romesh Khajuria, organisation general secretary, MRM Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, for all 10 districts, and various Assembly constituencies of the Jammu region.

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In a handout the MRM said Ch. Manzoor Badhana, and Yousuf Teli were appointed co-conveners of JKUT, Shahid Showket was appointed secretary, JKUT, Mohd. Iqbal Khan, was appointed secretary, Jammu province, Arif Dar and Arshad Nawaz Khan, were appointed co-conveners of Jammu province.

Hamid Bajjar, was appointed district convener Poonch, Shahbaz Khan, and Zaki Zaffar Khan were appointed co-convener of district Poonch, Shabir Ahmed, was appointed secretary, Mendhar constituency of Poonch, Mohd. Alfaz was appointed media secretary of district| Poonch, Wahied Ahmed was appointed incharge, Haveli tehsil, Poonch, Maqsood Sabri was appointed co-convener of district Rajouri.

Dr. Javid Khan was appointed secretary, district Rajouri, Anwar Hussain as joint secretary, district Rajouri, Shahnawaz as co-convener, district Rajouri, Adnan Mirza, secretary, Parote constituency Rajouri, Abdul Hussain, district convener Jammu, Baddar Qayoom, co-convener, district Jammu, Zanib Khatoon, as co-convener, district Jammu, Wasim Ahmed, as media secretary, Jammu province, Shabir Ahmed as district convener Reasi, Nusrat Begum co-convener, district Reasi, Haji Rashid as co-convener, district Reasi, Mohd. Rafiq Borha as co-convener, district Ramban, Bashir Ahmed as co-convener, district Ramban, Peer Hussain, district convener, Kishtwar, Tariq Ahmed Wani, as co-convener, district Kishtwar.

Danish Zarger as district convener, Doda, Rafia Malick as co-convener, district Doda, Mohd. Rafi as co-convener, district Doda, Abdul Latief as co-convener, district Doda, Javid Hussain as district convener of Samba, Shakeel Ahmed as co-convener of district Samba, Layaqat Ali Khatana as co-convener, district Kathua, Mohd. Fareed as district convener, Udhampur, Shamasdin as co-convener, district Udhampur, Ghulam Nabi Bokda as co-convener, district Udhampur, Danish Choudhary as convener, Jammu North Assembly constituency and Zuhaib Khan co-convener, Jammu North Assembly constituency.