MRAK Jewellers’ Omkaar Collection receives overwhelming response

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: The Omkaar Collection exhibition, organized by the Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar (MRAK) Jewellers Pvt. Ltd received an overwhelming response from its customers.

The exhibition showcased an exquisite range of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs, reflecting fine craftsmanship, intricate detailing and timeless elegance. Jewellery enthusiasts and customers visited the exhibition to explore the exclusive collection, which featured distinctive designs suited to different tastes and occasions.

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A major attraction was the special offer allowing customers to pay just 10 per cent of the jewellery value to lock in the prevailing gold rate.

The offer drew considerable interest, with several customers taking advantage of the opportunity. The exhibition also offered convenient instalment options on 916/22KT HUID-hallmarked jewellery, providing customers with greater flexibility in their purchases.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Suri, Managing Director of MRAK said, “The company was delighted with the tremendous response to the Omkaar Collection exhibition.”

He said, “The brand remained committed to offering customers distinctive jewellery designs, exceptional quality and attractive purchasing options to make their jewellery-buying experience special and memorable.”