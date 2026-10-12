MRAK Jewellers launches exclusive ‘Omkaar Collection’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Marking the auspicious beginning of Navratras, Mulk Raj Ashok Kumar (MRAK) Jewellers launched its exclusive 'Omkaar Collection' on the first day of Navratras, here today.

The launch was marked by enthusiasm, elegance and a celebration of India's rich jewellery heritage.

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The occasion was graced by MLA Vikram Randhawa, who attended the event as the chief guest.

The launch was also attended by the company's Managing Director, Ankur Suri along with members of the team and distinguished guests.

The Omkaar Collection reflects the timeless beauty of Indian traditions, combining cultural significance with exquisite craftsmanship and elegant designs. Introduced during the festive season of Navratras, the collection celebrates the spirit of auspicious beginnings, devotion and the enduring charm of traditional jewellery.

The collection also features a specially curated range of bridal jewellery, designed to add grace and grandeur to every bride's special moments.

From elegant bridal necklaces and statement sets to traditional earrings, bangles and other wedding jewellery essentials, the collection offers designs suited to every bridal style and occasion.

With a wide selection of pocket-friendly jewellery as well as premium jewellery, the Omkaar Collection caters to diverse preferences and budgets.

Speaking on the occasion, the management of MRAK Jewellers expressed their enthusiasm about introducing the Omkaar Collection to customers, reaffirming the brand's commitment to offering beautiful designs that celebrate traditions while catering to contemporary preferences.

The new collection is now available across all outlets of Mulk Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers Lakhdatta bazar Gandhi Nagar and Channi Himmat, inviting customers to explore the collection and make their festive celebrations, weddings and other special occasions even more memorable.