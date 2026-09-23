MPDA discusses development of Transport Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: A meeting of Motor Parts Dealers Association (MPDA), Transport Nagar, was held here today under the chairmanship of MPDA president, Rajinder P. Kakkar.

Issues related to the development of Transport Nagar, Jammu were discussed in the meeting and it was highlighted that the entrance road from bypass highway in between Yard number 4 and 7 has been damaged badly and become accident prone and it should be properly repaired soon.

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The MPDA members also stated that many trucks are permanently parked at the truck terminal land adjoining bypass and extension of Yard number six and these should vacate the ground because there is lack of space.

They further raised the issue of street lights at Transport Nagar and said that many of these lights are either damaged or missing from the poles.

The members said that JDA installed solar panel lights at Transport Nagar are now in very bad condition.

They claimed that despite bringing the matter to the notice of the concerned authorities, nothing has been done so far.

The meeting was attended by S. Mohinder Pal Singh, S. Jaswinder Singh, Sanjay Dogra, Sham Singh, Sham Parshad Gupta and others.