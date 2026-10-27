MP urges for safe return of Kashmiri Umrah pilgrims

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: Senior National Conference leader and MP Ch Mohd Ramzan today claimed to have spoken to the Union External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar regarding the difficulties faced by Kashmiri Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release issued here today, the NC leader also took up the matter with Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, Consul General of India in Jeddah, urging immediate intervention to ensure the safe and early return of the stranded pilgrims to their homeland.

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Expressing deep concern over the hardships being faced by the stranded pilgrims and their families, particularly elderly persons and those experiencing medical and financial difficulties, the MP said that uncertainty surrounding their return, coupled with additional expenses on accommodation, food, medicines and alternative travel arrangements, had caused severe distress among the affected pilgrims.

He urged the concerned authorities to coordinate closely with relevant agencies and airlines and arrange special flights to facilitate the return of the stranded pilgrims. He also called for financial assistance for those unable to bear the additional expenses associated with their return. Ramzan stressed the need to ensure adequate accommodation, food and medical facilities for the pilgrims until their return, with particular attention to elderly persons and those with health concerns.