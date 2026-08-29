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Home / Videos / MP Ruhullah’s Resignation: There Are no Permanent Friends & Enemies In Politics, says Dy CM

MP Ruhullah’s Resignation: There Are no Permanent Friends & Enemies In Politics, says Dy CM

    Deputy Chief minister responding to National Conference (NC) Member Parliament (MP) Aga Ruhullah’s statement that he will resign from the Lok Sabha and quit the party, he said there are no permanent friends and enemies in the...

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Daily Excelsior
07:02 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Deputy Chief minister responding to National Conference (NC) Member Parliament (MP) Aga Ruhullah’s statement that he will resign from the Lok Sabha and quit the party, he said there are no permanent friends and enemies in the politics.

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