MP Ruhullah’s Resignation: There Are no Permanent Friends & Enemies In Politics, says Dy CM
Deputy Chief minister responding to National Conference (NC) Member Parliament (MP) Aga Ruhullah’s statement that he will resign from the Lok Sabha and quit the party, he said there are no permanent friends and enemies in the...
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Deputy Chief minister responding to National Conference (NC) Member Parliament (MP) Aga Ruhullah’s statement that he will resign from the Lok Sabha and quit the party, he said there are no permanent friends and enemies in the politics.
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