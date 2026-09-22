MP reviews development works in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Member of Parliament from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmad, chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of ongoing developmental and public welfare projects across District Anantnag.

During the review, MP emphasized the critical need to strengthen public infrastructure and streamline public service delivery across South Kashmir. Highlighting healthcare as an immediate priority, the Member of Parliament sanctioned additional 50 lakhs to already sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore from his MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for the construction of a dedicated Sarai (attendants' waiting hall) at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag.

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Altaf expressed disappointment over the slow pace of work and sanctioned additional Rs 50 lakhs for the Sarai. This comes as a major relief to thousands of attendants of the patients from far-flung and rural pockets of South Kashmir who visit GMC Anantnag daily.

The upcoming Sarai will provide a dignified, comfortable, and weather-protected shelter, directly addressing long-standing space and waiting facility challenges at the tertiary healthcare facility.

Addressing the district officials, MP instructed the concerned executing agencies to ensure prompt allocation, high-quality construction standards, and timely completion of the project without unnecessary delays.

The MP directed officers particularly the Jal Shakti department and Public Works Department to expedite the work on the Kandiwara Water Supply Scheme to ensure the people in the area are provided with drinking water. He said that the project was started few years back and due to its slow pace the people face hardships.

Altaf asked the concerned department to expedite the process of installation of hand pumps in different areas of Anantnag for which the funds have already been sanctioned under his MPLAD. He also asked the PWD department to pace up the road development work in the area.