MP releases Nahida’s book ‘Zaytoon’ 

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Member of Parliament, Mian Altaf today released Zaytoon: A Tale of Survival and Solitude, a novel authored by emerging writer Nahida Mushtaq, at a literary programme organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at its Seminar Hall, Lal Mandi, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP highly appreciated Nahida Mushtaq’s creative endeavour, describing the novel as a significant literary expression of the struggles, resilience and emotional experiences of a Gujjar woman. He lauded the author for bringing to the forefront the lived realities of tribal women through creative writing, observing that literature possesses the unique power to give voice to experiences that often remain undocumented or unheard.

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Altaf emphasized that creative writing is not merely an artistic pursuit but also a means of preserving collective memory, documenting social realities and highlighting the human dimensions of struggle, survival and solitude.

Dr Abid Ahmad, Editor, JKAACL, stated that the Academy’s initiative aimed at encouraging young authors, promoting creative expression and fostering intellectual engagement through meaningful literary activities.

Presenting a review of the novel, Manzoor Ahmad Baba examined its central themes and literary dimensions, offering insights into its treatment of survival, solitude, resilience and the complexities of human experience.

Author Nahida Mushtaq shared the story behind Zaytoon and spoke about her creative journey and the process of writing the novel. She reflected on the inspiration behind the narrative and her effort to portray the experiences and struggles of tribal women through fiction. The programme was attended by several prominent members of the literary, cultural and intellectual fraternity.