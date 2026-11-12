MP Mian Altaf seeks full-time Tehsildars for Kangan, Gund

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: National Conference Member of Parliament (MP) Mian Altaf Ahmad has urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to immediately post full-time Tehsildars in Kangan and Gund tehsils of Ganderbal district, expressing concern over the difficulties being faced by people due to the absence of regular revenue officers.

He said the absence of dedicated Tehsildars had disrupted routine administrative work, including issuance of revenue documents, income and category certificates, mutation of land records and disposal of public grievances.

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Residents, farmers and students were facing inconvenience in getting essential services, he added.

The National Conference MP said Kangan and Gund comprised several hilly and border villages spread over a vast geographical area, making it difficult to manage the tehsil offices through officers holding additional charges.

He said the absence of full-time administrative heads was adversely affecting public service delivery at the grassroot level.

Mian Altaf urged the Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to intervene and ensure immediate posting of independent Tehsildars in both tehsils to streamline revenue administration and facilitate people.