MP Mian Altaf Escapes Unhurt After Landslide Damages Convoy Vehicle on Jammu–Poonch Highway

JAMMU, July 22: Member of Parliament from the Anantnag–Rajouri constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmad, had a narrow escape after a landslide struck one of the vehicles in his convoy on the Jammu–Poonch National Highway while he was returning from flood-hit areas of Poonch district, officials said.

According to reports, the incident occurred on a vulnerable stretch of the highway where heavy rainfall triggered landslides and falling debris. A vehicle accompanying the MP’s convoy was hit by rocks, causing damage. However, Mian Altaf and all other occupants escaped without injuries.

The incident comes amid continuing heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, which has led to multiple landslides, road blockages, and disruption of traffic on several highways, including the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. Authorities have repeatedly advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel through landslide-prone areas until weather conditions improve.

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Earlier, Mian Altaf had toured several flood-affected areas in Poonch to assess the extent of damage caused by flash floods and incessant rains. During his visit, he met affected families, reviewed the ground situation, and urged the administration to accelerate rescue, relief, rehabilitation, and restoration of essential services in the worst-hit regions.

Officials said the latest incident once again highlights the serious risks posed by the prevailing weather conditions, as rescue teams and road maintenance agencies continue working to restore connectivity and ensure public safety across the region.(KNC)