MP Mian Altaf chairs DISHA meeting at Shopian, reviews developmental works, schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, July 13: Member of Parliament for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmad today chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at Mini Secretariat, here to review the implementation and progress of Government flagged schemes and major developmental projects across the district.

The meeting was attended by MP, Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi; MLA, Zainapora, Showkat Hussain Ganie; MLA, Shopian, Shabir Ahmed Kullay, and other officers of district administration.

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District Development Commissioner (DDC), Shopian, Shishir Gupta gave a comprehensive presentation highlighting the physical and financial progress of flagship schemes and development initiatives being implemented in the district.

During the meeting, the progress and achievements recorded under centrally sponsored schemes including MPLADS, MGNREGA, PMAY-G, PMGSY, PMAY- U, SBM-Grameen & Urban, HADP, JKCIP, FRA, PMFBY, PM SVANidhi, AMRUT 2.0, JJM, POSHAN 2.0, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM Vishwakarma, Samagra Shiksha, RDSS, PM Surya Ghar, along with Urban Development, Social & labour welfare, social security, self employment and skill development initiatives and schemes were presented by the DDC during the department wise review. He also flagged off department wise issues and manpower deficits before the chair.

The MP, Chairperson DISHA reviewed the status of major infrastructure projects, including the Shopian town beautification, de- congestion works, development of adjoining villages, tribal welfare projects, 50-bedded Critical Care Block, District Integrated District Public Health Laboratory, road connectivity projects, water supply schemes and irrigation works alongwith other public welfare works.

Emphasising effective implementation of public benefit programmes, Mian Altaf called upon officers to ensure timely completion of all ongoing projects, enhance public outreach regarding government schemes and expedite works aimed at improving infrastructure and public service delivery.

The MP stressed that special focus should be laid on promoting schemes for agriculture & allied sectors, sheep and animal husbandry besides focusing on tribal welfare and employment generation to maximise benefits for the people. He underscored the importance of extensive awareness among people regarding the scheme benefits of centrally and UT sponsored schemes.

The MP also called for speedy disposal of Forest Rights Act claims, improved civic amenities, better road connectivity and adequate facilities for tourists and commuters, particularly along the Mughal Road.

During the meeting, MLAs of Zainapora and Shopian raised several constituency- specific issues, including the augmentation of public infrastructure, strengthening of healthcare and education facilities, drinking water supply, irrigation and expeditious implementation of ongoing developmental works.