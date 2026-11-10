MP, Legislators Call On CM Omar Abdullah; Discuss Fire Incidents, Assistance For Affected Traders

JAMMU, Nov 10: Member of Parliament from Jammu Jugal Kishore Sharma and several Legislators from Jammu district today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Civil Secretariat here and discussed the recent fire incidents in Jammu city and the situation of the affected traders.

The public representatives apprised the Chief Minister of the damage caused by the fires at Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station, Warehouse near Nehru Market and Pahari Mohalla. They highlighted the difficulties being faced by the affected traders and shopkeepers and sought financial assistance for the affected traders and shopkeepers.

The Chief Minister reiterated that relief is being provided to those affected by the fire incidents. He assured the visiting representatives that all possible assistance would be extended to the affected traders.

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It is pertinent to mention that the Chief Minister had taken prompt cognisance of the fire incidents. He had personally visited Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station to assess the damage and interact with the affected shopkeepers. He had also deputed the Deputy Chief Minister and a Cabinet Minister to visit the Warehouse near Nehru Market to take stock of the situation and assess the losses suffered by the traders.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included Member of Parliament from Jammu Jugal Kishore Sharma, MLA Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma, MLA Bahu Vikram Randhawa, MLA RS Pura-Jammu South Narinder Singh Raina, MLA Jammu West Yudhvir Sethi and MLA Jammu East Arvind Gupta.

Meanwhile, MLA Surankote Choudhary Mohd. Akram also called on the Chief Minister and discussed developmental issues and public welfare concerns pertaining to his constituency.