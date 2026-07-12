MP Khatana, JMC Commissioner inspect civic works in Bathindi-Sunjwan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Member of Parliament (MP) Ghulam Ali Khatana, accompanied by Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Dr Devansh Yadav, today conducted an extensive inspection of Ward number 74 (Bathindi-Sunjwan) and adjoining localities to review the progress of ongoing development works and assess the status of essential civic infrastructure.

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During the visit, the MP and the JMC Commissioner interacted with residents and took stock of their grievances and suggestions regarding civic amenities. People raised issues related to damaged roads, inadequate drainage, desilting and cleaning of drains, construction of new drains at vulnerable locations, sanitation, beautification of public spaces, drinking water supply and other basic facilities.

The visiting team inspected the affected locations and directed the concerned officers to take immediate measures for execution of the required works. Special emphasis was laid on strengthening the drainage network to ensure smooth storm water disposal and prevent waterlogging during the ongoing monsoon season. The officials also reviewed the progress of drain-cleaning operations, identified locations requiring additional drainage infrastructure.

Addressing the residents, Ghulam Ali Khatana said that the holistic development of Bathindi-Sunjwan and adjoining areas remains a priority. He stated that all development works falling under the jurisdiction of the JMC would be expedited in coordination with the concerned departments and assured the public that genuine issues would be addressed on priority.

Dr Devansh Yadav reiterated the Corporation's commitment to providing efficient, transparent and citizen-centric civic services. He directed officers to closely monitor ongoing works, maintain quality standards and ensure their timely completion. He also appealed to residents to voluntarily remove encroachments over drains and nallahs, saying such obstructions hamper the free flow of storm water and increase the risk of waterlogging during the monsoon.

Among those present were Health Officer, JMC, Dr Shahid Hussain, Executive Engineer (Division-V) Yasir Bashir Kitchloo, Executive Engineer (UEED) Ashwini Sharma, Chief Transport Officer Balkar Angurana, besides other officers and officials of the JMC and allied departments.