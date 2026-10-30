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Home / Videos / MP Jugal Kishore Visits Shiv Market, Ask CM To Give Rs 10 Lakh to Each Shopkeeper

MP Jugal Kishore Visits Shiv Market, Ask CM To Give Rs 10 Lakh to Each Shopkeeper

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma visited Shiv Market and described the losses suffered by shopkeepers in the recent fire as unbearable. He urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide immediate relief of Rs 10 lakh to each affected shopkeeper to...

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Daily Excelsior
01:38 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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MP Jugal Kishore Sharma visited Shiv Market and described the losses suffered by shopkeepers in the recent fire as unbearable. He urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide immediate relief of Rs 10 lakh to each affected shopkeeper to help them rebuild their businesses.

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