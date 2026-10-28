MP Jugal Kishore holds Janta Darbar in Chhamb

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Jammu constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma conducted an extensive public outreach drive and presided over a Janta Darbar today in the Chhamb (Khour) Assembly constituency.

Accompanying the MP were MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat, former MLA Rajeev Sharma, Ex-DDC Suresh Sharma, and senior officials from various line departments. As part of the visit, the MP toured Block Maira Mandrian and Meeni Panchayat Qyoor, where he addressed a large public gathering and took stock of local development needs.

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During the Janta Darbar, local residents and delegations presented a wide range of grievances and key demands concerning public infrastructure and essential services. The primary issues highlighted by the public pertained to the upgrading and repair of rural roads, uninterrupted power and drinking water supply, and the creation of sports infrastructure for local youth.

Listening attentively to the public, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned departmental heads present at the venue to ensure prompt resolution of these issues and expedite redressing of all genuine demands without delay.

Addressing the public gathering, Jugal Kishore Sharma commended the transformative impact of centrally sponsored welfare schemes launched under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized that the Central Government has allocated substantial funds dedicated to rural development, aiming to bridge infrastructure gaps and elevate living standards across rural regions. Reaffirming the commitment to the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', he assured the residents that sustained efforts and resources will continue to flow to ensure all basic amenities reach every corner of the constituency.

District President BJP Kuldeep Sharma, General Secretary Shakti Bhagat, Suresh Sharma, Ranjeet Singh, Ram Lal, Ex Sarpanches Rattan Lal, Rohit Sharma, Reeta Verma, other party workers and officials of various departments were present on the occasion.