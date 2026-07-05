MP Jugal chairs DISHA meeting at Reasi, reviews progress of development works

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 4: Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma today chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Reasi to review the implementation, progress and monitoring of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and flagship programmes being executed across the district.

The meeting focused on assessing the physical and financial progress of major developmental schemes and ensuring effective implementation of welfare initiatives aimed at improving public service delivery and accelerating district development.

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District Development Commissioner Reasi, Kumar Abhishek gave a detailed presentation highlighting the current status, achievements and progress under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes being implemented in the district. A comprehensive review was undertaken of key programmes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Jal Jeevan Mission, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, besides schemes related to Health, Education, Power and Rural Development sectors.

The meeting witnessed threadbare deliberations on the ground-level implementation of these schemes, with detailed discussions on achievements, challenges and bottlenecks affecting timely execution. Special emphasis was laid on improving inter-departmental coordination, expediting pending works and ensuring timely completion of ongoing projects.

Reviewing the overall progress, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma issued a series of directions covering a wide range of developmental works across the district. He stressed that completed schemes should be made operational without unnecessary delay so that the intended benefits reach the public at the earliest. He further directed that all stalled works be revived through timely intervention and appropriate remedial measures to prevent delays in public service delivery.

During the meeting, the MP directed concerned officers to organize extensive awareness camps across the district to sensitize the public about the benefits of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. He emphasized that wider outreach and awareness generation are essential to ensure that eligible households are fully informed about the scheme and motivated to avail its benefits. He asked the concerned departments to strengthen IEC activities and facilitate smooth registration and implementation for beneficiaries.

He also raised concerns regarding road infrastructure and urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate steps for repair and widening of roads to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of traffic. He highlighted that improved road connectivity is crucial, particularly during the ongoing pilgrimage season, to facilitate safe and convenient travel for pilgrims and tourists visiting the holy shrines of Shri Amarnath Ji and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji. He stressed that timely execution of road improvement works would significantly reduce traffic congestion, enhance commuter safety and improve the overall travel experience for thousands of devotees visiting the region.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma urged NHPC to explore the development of a scenic viewpoint near the iconic Baradari Bridge in Reasi. He observed that such a viewpoint could emerge as a major tourist attraction and help unlock the tourism potential of the area by offering panoramic views of the surrounding natural landscape. He noted that the initiative could also generate local economic opportunities and boost tourism-related activities in the district.

The meeting was also attended by Members of Legislative Assembly from the district, who actively participated in discussions and raised various developmental issues and public concerns pertaining to their respective constituencies. They highlighted issues related to infrastructure development, road connectivity, power supply, drinking water, healthcare, education and other essential public services, seeking timely intervention and effective solutions from the concerned departments.

Among those present in the meeting were MLA SMVD Baldev Raj Sharma, MLA Reasi Kuldeep Raj Dubey, MLA Gulabgarh Er. Khurshied Ahmed, SSP Reasi Mukund Tibrewal, ADDC Krishan Lal, ADC Rakesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrates of respective subdivisions, Chief Planning Officer and other senior district and sectoral officers.