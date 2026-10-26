MP for collective efforts to improve living standards of marginalized sections

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: The Gujjar Bakerwal Employees Association (GBEA), Jammu and Kashmir UT, today organized a mega daylong convention here to discuss pressing service-related grievances, employee welfare, and the unique challenges faced by the tribal community.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Member of Parliament from the Anantnag–Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi, urged employees to execute their responsibilities with absolute honesty, dedication, and a deep sense of accountability.

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He emphasized that regardless of whether an employee holds a junior or senior position, they must do justice to the post they occupy.

The National Conference MP further observed that despite the ongoing era of overall development, several marginalized sections of society continue to face severe shortages of basic facilities.

He stressed the urgent need for collective efforts to improve their living standards and ensure inclusive growth.

Presiding over the convention, GBEA President Choudhary Mohammad Asad Noomani highlighted a series of long-pending issues concerning tribal employees.

These included demands for reservation in promotion, regularisation of RETs, seasonal teachers, PHE and PDD daily wagers, and employees engaged under Samagra Shiksha.

He urged the concerned authorities to address these pending grievances and ensure fairness in all service matters.

The convention also featured addresses by Chief Patron Prof Fateh Mohammad Abbasi, who delivered the welcome address, and Provincial President (Kashmir) Parvez Ahmed Famda, who detailed various regional employee demands.

General Secretary Mehraj-ud-Din Poswal conducted the proceedings, while cultural hospitality was marked by the presentation of a traditional Gojri Shawl to the chief guest.

Concluding the day-long event, the association reiterated its firm resolve to protect Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation rights, pursue genuine service-related matters, and promote education among Gujjar-Bakerwal youth.

Leaders emphasized that the community’s long-term progress depends heavily on unity, equal opportunities, educational support, and guiding the younger generation toward Government services.