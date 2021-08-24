MP chairs preparatory meeting of Zanskar Winter Sports, Tourism Festival

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 24: Member Parliament (MP) Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal today reached Zanskar sub division where he chaired a review meeting at Dak Bungalow Padum in connection with the upcoming Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival, 2022.

Incharge SDM Zanskar Tsering Nurboo, SHO Zanskar Tsering Singe, BDC Chairperson Karsha Lobzang Namgyal, PRI members of different villages and representatives of various sports associations and other concerned stakeholders were present during the meeting.

MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss various preparations to be made for the upcoming Zanskar Winter Sports and Tourism Festival, 2022. He said that the name of the festival would be modified as ‘Zanskar Winter Sports and Tourist Festival 2022’ focusing on the upcoming tourists who are expected to visit Zanskar to witness the winter festival.

After detailed discussions, it was decided that the Winter Sports and Tourism Festival shall be tentatively held in the month of February, 2022, and the programme will be finalized by the local administration within one month’s time so that the tourists and other participants will plan their tour programme well in time.

MP Ladakh asserted that the schedule pertaining to the events and the plan for the preparations regarding the festival should be submitted within a month’s time, so that necessary publicity and advertising can be done 3 months prior to the festival.

MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal added that the activities which were not part of the previous festival shall be included in the upcoming year’s festival such as short chadder trek, snow trekking, and cross country skiing competition. He also directed the concerned officers to identify the venues for all the events including Stodh, Sham, Jungkore and Lungnak, adding he also asked departments to submit the list of sports equipments required for various winter sports during the festival, so that the equipments will be made available for the participants well in time for preparation of upcoming sports competitions.