MP, CEC Leh call on LG, seek airlifting of stranded passengers

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Feb 23: Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), at Raj Niwas.

Jamyang discussed various development issues along with public welfare activities in both Leh and Kargil districts. He highlighted several issues, including the problems faced by the Ladakhi passengers due to exorbitant airfares.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson, also called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) at Raj Niwas. He apprised the Lieutenant Governor of various ongoing developmental and public welfare projects in Leh district.

He raised the issue faced by the Ladakhi passengers stranded in Jammu, Delhi and Chandigarh due to the overpriced airfares and the need for intervention in airlifting them to Ladakh. Gyalson suggested airlifting the stranded passengers from Chandigarh to Thoise and from Jammu to Leh by IAF’s aircrafts.

Lieutenant Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) assured to look into the matter.