MP Anurag Sharma inaugurates free cleft lip and palate treatment camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JHANSI, Sept 10: A nine-day free surgical camp for children affected by cleft lip and palate was inaugurated by MP Anurag Sharma, here today.

The camp was jointly organised by Veerangana Foundation, which is primarily engaged in social initiatives focused on women's empowerment, child welfare and rural development and Operation Smile, during which treatment was provided to 78 children from underprivileged families.

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Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Sharma, Member of Parliament from Jhansi-Lalitpur, said that timely treatment is extremely important for children affected by cleft lip and palate. However, the high cost of treatment often makes such care inaccessible to economically disadvantaged families.

He said, "Our biggest goal is to bring smiles back to the faces of children. We are committed to ensuring that no child is deprived of essential treatment due to financial difficulties. Such service initiatives will continue in the future, and we will consistently strive to organise more programmes of this kind."

Sharma thanked Operation Smile for its efforts and said that the organisation had done commendable work in bringing smiles back to the faces of children in Bundelkhand.

Poonam Sharma, president of Veerangana Foundation, said that this was the second edition of the service initiative.

Following the success of the first camp and considering the large number of patients requiring treatment, the initiative was expanded and organised on a much larger scale this time.

Operation Smile is a US-based charitable organisation that provides cleft care to children in need across the world. Patients from around 17 districts across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan attended the camp.

Doctors and volunteers from nine countries, the UK, USA, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Peru, Mexico and the Philippines, participated in the camp.

In addition to surgeries, the team also provided speech therapy and orthodontic support to the patients.