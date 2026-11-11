MP Altaf visits remote Hill Kaka on horse, hears public grievances

Excelsior correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 10:

Member of Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad today travelled on horseback through difficult mountainous terrain to reach the remote Hill Kaka region of Poonch district and interact with residents over their long-standing civic and infrastructure-related issues.

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During the visit, Altaf met local residents, community elders and delegations, who raised concerns over poor road connectivity, drinking water shortages, lack of electricity and limited access to healthcare facilities.

Tribal elders also highlighted the difficulties faced by nomadic communities during harsh winters and sought better access to government welfare schemes, including the VB-G-RAM scheme.

Addressing residents, Altaf said geographical barriers should not prevent elected representatives from reaching people and addressing their grievances. "No region is too distant when it comes to resolving the genuine grievances of our people. I am here to ensure that your voice reaches the highest halls of governance," he said.

He assured residents that their concerns would be taken up with the administration and the government, urging officials to expedite pending infrastructure projects and improve the delivery of essential services in remote settlements.

He also said demands for better telecommunication facilities, health sub-centres and road connectivity would be raised with the concerned authorities and taken up for consideration in future development plans.

Locals welcomed the MP's visit and expressed hope that their concerns would receive attention from the administration.