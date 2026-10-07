Moving In Right Direction, But Pace Can Be Improved: Air Chief Marshal On Eve Of IAF Anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 7: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Wednesday said the Air Force is moving in the "right direction", but the pace can be little faster than it is today, and asserted that it needs to bolster its capabilities in the age of rapidly evolving technology.

Addressing a gathering of air warriors and IAF veterans on the eve of its 94th anniversary at the Air Force Auditorium at Subroto Park here, he also said there are areas in which we need "greater capacity, faster induction and more combat mass".

The Chief of the Air Staff who retires this month, will hand over the mantle to Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who has been named his successor.

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In his address, Air Chief Marshal Singh said in the last few years, the focus in the IAF has shifted from "platform-centric to capability-centric" approach, and also on the integration of various components.

"And, it proved its worth during Operation Sindoor," he said. (Agencies)