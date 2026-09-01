Moving at high-speed train velocity to launch new trims,gain mkt share:Renault Gr India CEO Deblaise

NEW DELHI, Sept 1: French carmaker Renault is moving at the 'speed of a high-speed train' to introduce a variety of products tailored to suit diverse customer demands in India, a country it aims to position among its top three global markets, according to a senior company official.

From native factory-fitted CNG, newer powertrains, and next-generation digital and electronic architecture in the value segments to hybrids and electric vehicles, the company is laying the foundation to position itself strongly in India, Renault Group in India CEO Stephane Deblaise told PTI.

Despite being a relatively small player in the Indian passenger-vehicle market, he said Renault is making rapid changes, given the country's potential.

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Earlier this year, the company had announced that it would expand its portfolio in the country to seven multi-energy models by 2030 as it looks to make India among its top three global markets.

Under its plans for India, Renault, which offered models such as Kwid, Kiger and Triber on its CMFA platform in the past, is evolving into a new RGEP -- Renault Group Entry Platform -- as it looks to address customer expectations such as native factory-fitted CNG, newer powertrains, and next-generation digital and electronic architecture.

On the other hand, for scale and electrification, the company is using the new RGMP -- Renault Group Modular Platform, which will drive the next phase of its growth in India while setting the foundation of the company's electrification strategy.

"All our actions are happening as we want...This is completely happening at the speed of a high-speed train," Deblaise said.

He said in the coming months Renault India will introduce a range of products with breakthrough technologies, including CNG underbodies, turbocharged engines and hybrids "to satisfy customers" in India.

"Renault has understood that India is a key customer market with amazing engineering competencies," he noted. (PTI)