Movement Kalki holds meeting with Civil Society on Statehood issue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Movement Kalki extending its full support to Jammu State Morcha (JSM) and appealing the Civil Society of Jammu to build a consensus on the issue.

The Movement Kalki convened a meeting with members of Jammu's civil society to deliberate on building consensus for the demand for separate Statehood for Jammu and to discuss the future development and administrative aspirations of the region.

Advertisement

During the meeting, participants discussed whether the alleged discrimination against the Jammu region has ended after the abrogation of Article 370. They expressed the view that issues relating to development, employment, industrial growth, trade, education, healthcare and administrative priorities of Jammu continue to require greater attention.

Some speakers also expressed their political opinion regarding the National Conference's (NC) demand for the restoration of Statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They alleged that the issue was being raised to divert attention from the real developmental concerns of the people. According to the speakers, Jammu's long-pending issues relating to development, employment, infrastructure and investment have not received the attention they deserve. They further stated that the conditions prevailing before the abrogation of Article 370 are well known and argued that Jammu's aspirations remained largely unaddressed during that period.

The meeting was chaired by Deepak Singh, founder of Movement Kalki. Among those present were Thakur Arjun Singh (convener), Pritam Sharma (advisor), Karnail Chand (organisation secretary), Atulya Bakshi (Vistarak, Movement Kalki), Ajay Saini (Ekjutt Jammu), Rajinder Sharma (Modi Sena), Pawan Manhas (Rajput Sabha), Atulya Bakshi (Narendra Modi Vichar Manch), Rajinder Hindu (Hindu Vahini), Sunil Mahajan (Mahajan Biradari), Dr. Randhir Singh Parihar (Mission Jammu State), along with several other representatives of civil society and social organisations.

The meeting concluded with the unanimous adoption of a resolution urging the Government of India to seriously examine the demand for separate Statehood for Jammu and to initiate appropriate Constitutional measures for the balanced development and administrative empowerment of the region.