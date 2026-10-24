Mountaineer Zahid Rafiq Kota Shares Journey of Exploring Over 200 Himalayan Alpine Lakes
In an exclusive interview with Daily Excelsior, mountaineer Zahid Rafiq Kota recounts his journey of exploring over 200 alpine lakes across the Himalayas. He urged young mountaineers to pursue their passion with dedication, discipline and proper preparation, while respecting...
In an exclusive interview with Daily Excelsior, mountaineer Zahid Rafiq Kota recounts his journey of exploring over 200 alpine lakes across the Himalayas. He urged young mountaineers to pursue their passion with dedication, discipline and proper preparation, while respecting nature and prioritising safety in the mountains.
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