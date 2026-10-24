Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Mountaineer Zahid Rafiq Kota Shares Journey of Exploring Over 200 Himalayan Alpine Lakes

Mountaineer Zahid Rafiq Kota Shares Journey of Exploring Over 200 Himalayan Alpine Lakes

In an exclusive interview with Daily Excelsior, mountaineer Zahid Rafiq Kota recounts his journey of exploring over 200 alpine lakes across the Himalayas. He urged young mountaineers to pursue their passion with dedication, discipline and proper preparation, while respecting...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
08:24 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

In an exclusive interview with Daily Excelsior, mountaineer Zahid Rafiq Kota recounts his journey of exploring over 200 alpine lakes across the Himalayas. He urged young mountaineers to pursue their passion with dedication, discipline and proper preparation, while respecting nature and prioritising safety in the mountains.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra