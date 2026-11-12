Motorcyclist injured in mishap

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 11: A motorcyclist was injured after his bike collided with a Maruti Baleno car near Rajal, close to Nowshera Tunnel, today.

The injured was identified as Fida Hussain Shah, son of Naqarab Hussain Shah, resident of Mendhar. He was shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Nowshera, for treatment.

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Police have registered an FIR Number 232/2026 under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Nowshera. Further investigation into the incident is underway.