Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective Thursday

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective from Thursday, due to rising input costs, sources said.

Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, had last raised prices on May 14, 2026. Prior to that, the price revision was done in April, 2025.

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According to sources, Mother Dairy has revised the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective November 12.

Mother Dairy spokesperson declined to comment.

Sources said the procurement prices of milk from farmers have increased, forcing the company to partly pass on the rise in input cost to consumers.

Mother Dairy passes on 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers.

It sells around 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms.

Overall, it sells more than 50 lakh litre per day.

In NCR, the price of toned milk (bulk vended) has been increased to Rs 60 from Rs 58 per litre .

Full cream milk (pouched) will now cost Rs 76 per litre from Rs 72.

The price of toned milk (pouched) has been increased to Rs 62 per litre from Rs 60 per litre.

Double toned milk will cost Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54 per litre.

Prices of cow milk have been increased to Rs 65 per litre from Rs 62 per litre.

The hike in milk prices in just six months will impact household budget and could also lead to an increase in food inflation.

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), food inflation rose to 7.74 per cent in September from 5.97 per cent the previous month.

Retail inflation rose sharply to 5.54 per cent in September on the back of high onion and other food prices, remaining just within the RBI's tolerance band, as per the latest government data.

The consumer price index (CPI) based headline inflation was 4.83 per cent in August.

Mother Dairy achieved a 17 per cent growth in its turnover to Rs 20,300 crore last fiscal year on improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.

Commissioned in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The company sells milk and milk products under the 'Mother Dairy' brand. It markets edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand. Fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps and concentrates are sold under the 'Safal' brand.

Mother Dairy owns nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. In edible oil, the company operates through 16 associated plants. (PTI)