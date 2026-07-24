MOSAJ shooter selected by Haryana Defenders in SSPL

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir, Mission Olympics Shooting Academy Jammu (MOSAJ) shooter Katrina Kaif has been selected by the Haryana Defenders franchise in the School Shooting Premier League (SSPL).

The talented 10m Air Rifle shooter earned the selection on the basis of her impressive performance in the SSPL trials and her NRAI ranking. During the player auction, Katrina attracted a top bid of Rs 35,000 per match and later impressed with a score of 629.1, showcasing her talent among the young shooters competing in the league.

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MOSAJ coaches Vishal Mehra and Aman Singh congratulated Katrina, stating that her dedication, discipline and consistent hard work have earned her this achievement. They expressed hope that her success would inspire more youngsters from J&K to take up shooting.

Surinder Singh Sodhi, JKRA president also congratulated the young shooter and praised her commitment towards excellence. JKRA Chairman Kuldeep Jamwal and General Secretary DySP Sharat Chander Singh extended their best wishes and reaffirmed their support for nurturing emerging shooting talent in the Union Territory. Katrina's selection marks another milestone in her sporting journey and reflects the growing potential of Jammu and Kashmir's young shooters at competitive platforms.