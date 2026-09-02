Kargil Gets Post Office Passport Seva Kendra To Provide Easier Access To Passport-Related Services

Kargil/Jammu, Sep 2: The post office passport seva kendra (POPSK) was inaugurated in Ladakh's Kargil on Wednesday to provide residents easier access to passport-related services, officials said.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated it in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh V K Saxena and Member of Parliament Mohmad Haneefa Jan.

The POPSK, established under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Department of Posts and Passport Seva, is aimed at bringing citizen-centric passport services closer to people in the remote and geographically challenging region of Ladakh, they said.

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The facility will enable applicants to avail themselves of passport-related services closer to home, offering significant relief to residents who earlier had to travel to Srinagar or other distant centres for such services.

The opening of the POPSK underscores efforts to leverage the extensive postal network for delivering essential citizen services, particularly in remote and underserved areas, they said.

The initiative is expected to make passport services more accessible, efficient and people-friendly.

The Ladakh Postal Division has added another milestone to its public-service infrastructure with the opening of the centre, an initiative led by Superintendent of Post Offices, Ladakh Postal Division, Arvind Kher, they said.