MENDHAR/JAMMU, Aug 26: The Army on Wednesday detected and safely destroyed an old mortar shell found along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The mortar shell was found by troops near Nangi Tikri area along LoC and bomb disposal squad of army called to spot to destroy it, they said.

The shell was neutralised through a controlled disposal operation carried out by the Army’s bomb disposal squad (BDS) team, they said.