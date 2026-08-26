Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Mortar Shell Detected, Destroyed Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

Mortar Shell Detected, Destroyed Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

MENDHAR/JAMMU, Aug 26: The Army on Wednesday detected and safely destroyed an old mortar shell found along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The mortar shell was found by troops near Nangi Tikri...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
08:13 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Pic

MENDHAR/JAMMU, Aug 26: The Army on Wednesday detected and safely destroyed an old mortar shell found along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The mortar shell was found by troops near Nangi Tikri area along LoC and bomb disposal squad of army called to spot to destroy it, they said.

The shell was neutralised through a controlled disposal operation carried out by the Army’s bomb disposal squad (BDS) team, they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra