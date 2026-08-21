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Home / Latest News / Mortar Shell Destroyed Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

Mortar Shell Destroyed Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

MENDHAR/JAMMU, Aug 21: The Army on Friday detected and destroyed safely a live mortar shell found along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The mortar shell was neutralised through a...

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Daily Excelsior
01:28 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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MENDHAR/JAMMU, Aug 21: The Army on Friday detected and destroyed safely a live mortar shell found along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The mortar shell was neutralised through a controlled disposal operation carried out by the Army’s bomb disposal squad (BDS) in Dabraj area, they said.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported in the operation, they said. (Agencies)

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