MENDHAR/JAMMU, Aug 21: The Army on Friday detected and destroyed safely a live mortar shell found along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The mortar shell was neutralised through a controlled disposal operation carried out by the Army’s bomb disposal squad (BDS) in Dabraj area, they said.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported in the operation, they said. (Agencies)