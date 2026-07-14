Mortal remains of 5 of the 10 tourists died in Vietnam boat capsize, brought to TN

Chennai, July 14: The mortal remains of five of the 10 tourists drowned in the July 11 deadly Vietnam boat capsize, were brought to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

All the bodies were brought from Vietnam to Mumbai last night, From Mumbai, two bodies were flown to Chennai, while the mortal remains of three others were brought to Coimbatore in the first phase. The bodies of remaining five tourists from the State would be brought from Mumbai later today.

A total of 15 Indian tourists, including 10 from Tamil Nadu drowned in the boat capsize at Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. Of the remaining five, three were from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. A total of 36 tourists, including four crew members, were travelling to Hon May Rut Ngoai island when the tragedy occurred within minutes after leaving the shore. The boat capsized within 300 to 400 m from the shore apparently due to overcrowding. A total of 21 tourists were rescued.

Advertisement

Of the 15 Indians, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. A total of 36 tourists, including four crew members, were travelling to Hon May Rut Ngoai island when the tragedy

The Tamil Nadu government in close coordination with Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy at Vietnam rendered assistance to the victims. Chief Minister Vijay deputed senior Poice Officer and Salem Range DIG Santosh Hadimani to to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and expedited the repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased in close coordination with the Embassy authorities at Vietnam.

According to one of the survivors, who recounted he harrowing tragedy, said of the 10 deceased from Tamil Nadu four are from Chennai, three from Tiruchirapalli and one each from Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur.

Airport sources said in the first phase, the bodies of Ravishankar from Tiruvannamalai and Vinayakumar from Vellore were brought to Chennai by an Indigo Airlines flight. After official procedures at the airport cargo terminal, the bodies were handed over to family members and district authorities and transported to their native places in government-arranged vehicles.

Vellore MLA Vinoth Kannan paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased at the airport and assisted in coordinating arrangements.

Family members expressed deep sorrow over the loss. Relatives of Vinayakumar said he had travelled to Vietnam for a business-related meeting and described the tragedy as an irreparable loss. They also appreciated the support extended by the state government, local officials and Indian diplomatic authorities in bringing the bodies back home.

Meanwhile, the bodies of three natives from Trichy--Sheikh Abdullah, Balaji and Azhaguraja--were brought to Coimbatore and after completing the necessary formalities were taken to Trichy. (AGENCIES)