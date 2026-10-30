More women joining workforce due to improved law and order situation in UP: Adityanath

LUCKNOW, Oct 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that the improved law and order situation in the state has boosted night-time business activities and encouraged more women to join the workforce.

In a post on X, Adityanath said the illuminated markets and commercial establishments at night reflected not just business activity but also the confidence of traders.

Highlighting the safety of women, the chief minister said, "The confidence of our women, who perform their duties fearlessly at their workplaces during night shifts, is not just an individual achievement but a symbol of the progress of the entire society."

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He claimed that the situation was different before 2017, when crime and insecurity restricted commercial activities after sunset and families remained concerned about the safety of women working late hours.

"Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government changed this situation. The policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals strengthened law and order and prioritised women's safety," Adityanath said.

He added that markets now remain open at night, providing traders with new opportunities to expand their businesses, while women are able to pursue their professional ambitions in a secure environment.

Citing figures on women's workforce participation, Adityanath said it had increased from around 13 per cent in 2017 to 36 per cent now.

"This is a strong expression of the growing confidence, economic strength and self-reliance of women," he said. (PTI)