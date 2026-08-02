More than Marks: Redefining Success

Aryaman Vaid

vaidaryaman2008@gmail.com

This year more than 16 lakh students appeared for JEE examination and out of which only 15% qualified for JEE Advanced and further barely 1% would secure admission to prestigious IIT's. Beyond the celebration of success of rankers, the real question is ignored - what happens to remaining lakhs of students?

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For years students are being pumped into coaching institutes under their parents pressure, where families spend lakhs of rupees, not because their child has caliber or dream of becoming a premier engineer but because society has convinced them real success is defined by rank. Many students appearing for the examination do not even know why they want to enter IIT in the first place, they are just pressured under the obligation to clear the exam.

The problem isn't the existence of these premier institutions and the value they provide. It is about the growing unhealthy and unrealistic competition - where an average student is lost in the head and treats themselves as a failure because simply, they couldn't clear a highly selective exam.

One of the biggest problem lies in the immense lack of communication between parents and children. Where many students are unable to confidently express their true interests because they fear rejection, or simply being labelled as irresponsible. As a result, countless aspirational teenagers silently follow path chosen for them rather what was meant to be.

At the same time, competition in academics has risen to an alarming level, where a few years back ago, 75% was being considered as a matter of pride. Today, 95% is often being treated as barely above average. Students no longer study to learn but to merely survive in this increasingly competitive environment.

Education which was meant to build futures, now burdens too heavy for young minds to carry. Yet history and reality reflect upon that success cannot be confined to a single examination as there exist countless examples of those who didn't succeed in competitive exams but still went on to achieve remarkable success in life. Prof. V. Kamakoti the current Director of IIT Madras, himself could not clear JEE examination.

The real question arises not what happens after failing JEE, but what students choose to do next.

Truly understanding their own choices

Students often confuse societal opinion as their own personal interest. A student must self-introspect about "what they truly enjoy" and note down their domain of interest.

Secondly, they must explore the career opportunity in their choices of interest, schools and parents must encourage students to know different scope of career through non conventual internship program, reading and workshops.

Third and most important is the honest communication with their parent, rather than being silently suppressed for whole life they must speak their choices to their parents.

Understanding Success has no single route

Society often fuels the idea of success as a straight route, starting from prestigious institution to being high-paying professionals. However, the reality lies in the fact that more than materialistic output, the thing matter more is contentment which truly defines success as the most successful person isn't always the rich in money but rich in choices they made and the effort they put in for their own path.

Accepting Failure as part of Growth

Understanding that failure isn't opposite to success; rather it is part of it. Every successful individual has faced rejection and failure on social, personal and professional level. A failed examination may delay a path, but open opportunity to many others.

What truly matters is the belief that one has on themselves and the ability to adapt, learn and overcome the failure without losing self-belief.

On the other side of the spectrum stands those who left no stone unturned, they worked tirelessly giving up on comfort, hobbies and countless distractions. Sitting with books all these years and failing feels devastating, facing society is hard because our system is result oriented not character oriented as the pain of effort and hard work is overlooked by rank and percentile. If life were a sprint, then greatness would be judged solely on one checkpoint, but in reality, this complex system of life runs on the hard work math where the more perseverant outruns those who seemed destined for success.

Fortunately, life is simply complex- and far more forgiving- than just the metric of one examination. As said, effort is not a guarantee of victory, but without effort, defeat becomes inevitable. Therefore, setback of one examination should not be seen as the end of journey but as an opportunity to choose a new beginning and continue going forward.