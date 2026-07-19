More than intimacy

Dr. Amrinder Bajaj's bold exploration of women's sexual well-being

Sunny Dua

Sunnydua55@gmail.com

Book: Closing the pleasure gap: An ob-gyn explains what women want in bed

Advertisement

Author: Dr. Amrinder Bajaj

Pages: 230 | Price: Rs 399

In a society where conversations around female sexuality are often muffled by discomfort, silence, and social conditioning, Closing the Pleasure Gap arrives as a courageous and much-needed intervention. Written by senior obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr. Amrinder Bajaj, the book ventures into territory that many still hesitate to discuss openly, bringing medical insight, historical perspective, and human empathy to a subject long overshadowed by myths and misconceptions.

At its heart, the book is an appeal for recognition of women as equal participants in intimacy, not merely as passive recipients of affection or obligation, but as individuals with emotional, physical, and sexual needs of their own. Dr. Bajaj argues that generations of cultural taboos have deprived women of both knowledge and agency, leaving many disconnected from an important aspect of their well-being. Her writing challenges inherited beliefs that associate female desire with guilt or impropriety and instead presents sexuality as a natural and healthy dimension of life.

What distinguishes this work is its balanced blend of science and accessibility. Rather than adopting a clinical or academic tone, the author communicates complex subjects in language that is easy to understand and relatable. The book explores a wide spectrum of issues from anatomy, desire, orgasm, and changing sexual needs across different stages of life to topics such as consent, abuse, sexual orientation, and relationship dynamics. Each chapter seeks to replace misinformation with clarity while encouraging readers to approach these conversations without embarrassment or judgment.

One of the book's most fascinating aspects is its exploration of history. Dr. Bajaj revisits ancient traditions and texts that viewed intimacy as an art and regarded mutual pleasure as an essential element of human relationships. By contrasting these perspectives with modern social attitudes, she raises thought-provoking questions about how societies that once celebrated sensual knowledge gradually became uncomfortable discussing it.

The author also addresses contemporary developments in women's healthcare, including cosmetic and restorative gynaecological procedures, while maintaining a practical and evidence-based approach. Importantly, the book does not romanticize sexuality or treat it solely as a pursuit of pleasure. It devotes significant attention to responsibility, sexual health, sexually transmitted infections, reproductive consequences, and the emotional dimensions of intimate relationships. This balance lends the work credibility and maturity.

Despite dealing with sensitive themes, the narrative never becomes preachy. Real-life experiences, anecdotes, observations from medical practice, and occasional humour keep the text engaging throughout. Readers are informed without feeling lectured, making the book accessible to both younger and older audiences.

Ultimately, Closing the Pleasure Gap is not merely a book about sex; it is a book about dignity, communication, understanding, and equality. Dr. Amrinder Bajaj's central message is simple yet profound: healthy intimacy flourishes when respect, empathy, and mutual fulfillment replace ignorance and silence. In bringing an often-neglected subject into the mainstream, she contributes meaningfully to a larger conversation about women's autonomy and well-being.

Thoughtful, fearless, and informative, this book deserves to be read not only by women seeking answers but also by men willing to understand their partners better. It is a significant addition to contemporary discussions on relationships and human sexuality, and one that has the potential to challenge attitudes while fostering greater awareness and compassion.