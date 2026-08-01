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Home / International / More than 50 terrorists arrested  in Pakistan's Punjab province

More than 50 terrorists arrested  in Pakistan's Punjab province

LAHORE, Aug 1:  More than 50 terrorists belonging to multiple outlawed organisations were arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province in over a two-month crackdown, police said on Saturday. According to a statement issued by the Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD),...

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Daily Excelsior
03:34 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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LAHORE, Aug 1:  More than 50 terrorists belonging to multiple outlawed organisations were arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province in over a two-month crackdown, police said on Saturday.
According to a statement issued by the Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), 419 intelligence-based operations were conducted across various districts of the province in response to heightened terrorism threats.
The arrests were part of efforts to dismantle hostile networks, and further investigations are ongoing, it said.
The CTD said the 54 arrested individuals belonged to various terrorist groups, including Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Sipah-e-Sahaba.
The terrorists were arrested from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur, it said.
The CTD seized explosives, 12 improvised explosive devices, 42 detonators, 98 feet of safety fuse wire, banned stickers, banned literature and cash from their possession during the operations. (PTI)
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