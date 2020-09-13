More than 32000 candidates appear for NEET across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Amid strict precautions in view of COVID-19 pandemic, more than 32000 candidates appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) by National Testing Agency for undergraduate professional courses, which was conducted today across Jammu and Kashmir at 100 centres established at various colleges and schools.

A total of 34925 students had enrolled for the NEET examination, out of which more than 32000 reported at examination centres while more than 2600 were absent, making an overall attendance of around 92 percent. Click here to watch video

In Jammu Division, total 8802 candidates reported at 30 examination centres established here even as a total of 10125 students were enrolled while in Kashmir division, around 95 percent of total 24800 enrolled candidates appeared for the exam at 70 centres.

Elaborate arrangements for observance of Standard Operating Procedures in wake of Covid-19 were put in place by the administration and managements of respective institutions. Security arrangements were also in place for smooth conduct of examination at all centres.

District authorities and senior officers from Civil Administration and Police visited several centres to oversee smooth conduct of examination and arrangements put in place at examination centres.

The Administration had deputed Executive Magistrates and Nodal officers for smooth conduct of examination and facilitating the students. The examination was conducted strictly as per guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency including 6 Ft physical distancing, availability of hand sanitisers, checking of health parameters, separate rooms for symptomatic candidates and other measures.

Across the country, reports said that nearly 90 percent candidates appeared in the NEET held at over 3880 centres. As many as 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for NEET, which was earlier postponed twice in view of pandemic.

Even as official figures were not available, the attendance was between 85-90 percent as per random sampling figures. The attendance in 2019 was 92.9 percent.

The candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19, will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later.