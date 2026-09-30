More than 115 airlines, 55 countries to take part in Delhi aviation summit in March

NEW DELHI, Sep 29: More than 115 leading airlines and representatives from over 55 countries are expected to participate in Routes Asia 2027, to be held in the national capital in March.

Routes Asia 2027, scheduled from March 16 to 18, will bring together decision-makers from airlines, airports, destinations and aviation stakeholders that are invested in the future of Asia Pacific's air connectivity.

Speaking at the curtain raiser event for Routes Asia 2027, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said it is a very important global aviation event, especially at a time when the world is trying to connect with each other.

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"India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market, and we aspire to become the third-largest aviation market globally. For that, connectivity is very important," he said.

Naidu said the event will provide a significant boost to India's regional as well as international connectivity.

He informed that more than 115 leading airlines, representatives from 55 plus countries, and over 2,500 face-to-face meetings are expected to come together at Routes Asia 2027.

"These are more than events. They are signals. They tell the world that Bharat does not want to merely be the largest aviation market, but Bharat wants to be a partner in shaping the aviation of Asia and beyond," the minister said.

He said the government is on a mission to establish India as the world's third-largest aviation market in the world.

For this, Naidu said the aim is to grow passenger numbers nearly sixfold by 2047 from 24 crore today to 130 crore and nearly tripling the number of operational airports from 165 to 400.

"So, I believe that Routes Asia 2027 is coming at the right time, at the right place, and also carrying the right opportunity. There is room for more capacity, more airlines, and more routes," the minister added. Routes Asia 2027 will take place at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.

The event is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders in the aviation ecosystem to meet, share best practices, and come together to develop network strategies.

Naidu emphasised the growing importance of the hub-and-spoke model, which can connect more cities and people with emerging markets, creating opportunities for airlines, tourism and economic growth.

He also spoke on India's active bilateral aviation engagements, particularly with Southeast Asian countries, and the continued growth in international air travel, with passenger traffic recording a compound annual growth rate of 4.6 per cent.

The Minister extended an invitation to the global aviation community to participate in Routes Asia 2027 and explore India's diverse destinations and expanding aviation opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha highlighted the transformative role of aviation in connecting people, facilitating trade and creating economic opportunities.

Emphasising that international travel should become increasingly accessible and seamless for tourism and business, he underscored the importance of partnerships and route development in strengthening India's aviation ecosystem.

India formally assumed the hosting responsibilities for Routes Asia 2027 from China West Airport Group during the closing ceremony of Routes Asia 2026 in Xi'an, China, in April 2026, with Airports Authority of India, receiving the hosting baton.

The curtain raiser witnessed participation from representatives of 28 embassies, along with leading aviation stakeholders, underscoring the growing international engagement and collaborative opportunities surrounding Routes Asia 2027. (PTI)