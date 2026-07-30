More KP bodies for renovation, repairs of migrant quarters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Senior KP leader and general secretary, Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj (VKS) M.K.Yogi along with president Jammu and Kashmir Displaced Kashmiri Pandit Front Vinod Pandita today conducted a detailed tour of Jagti Township & TRT Nagrota camp to take on the spot stock of the grave and dilapidated conditions of migrant quarters and damages caused due to ongoing heavy rainfall.

They said inmates of these quarters face a lot of problems and hardships to cater to their daily lives due to seeping of rain water.

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Yogi & Pandita, said they have interacted with the inmates in these camps and affected families who are living in worst conditions and many quarters are seeping especially in Jagti camp. This Monsoon season has exposed the inmates to great risk which is a matter of serious concern and deserves immediate attention.

The displaced people have also pressed for streamlining the regular supply of pure drinking water supply as there is great scarcity of pure drinking water in Jagti township and TRT Nagrota which needs to be streamlined immediately.

Yogi and Pandita have appealed to Lt. Governor, Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner J&K to take the cognizance of these issues on humanitarian grounds to provide early solace especially for repair/renovation of the dilapidated quarters forthwith and ensure streamlining the regular supply of pure drinking water in Jagti Townships and other camps once for all.

The other KP activists who accompanied them were Ashok Kumar Koul, Jyoti Dhar, Vinod Bhat, Inderjit Raina, Dazy Dhar, Virender Ganjoo, Sanjay Raina, Ashutosh Pandita, M.K.Raina and Ashish Kumar.