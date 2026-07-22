Monsoon session: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule meet PM Modi in Parliament

New Delhi, Jul 22: NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament on Wednesday. NCP (SCP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule was also present at the meeting.

Both Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule had earlier joined the protestors at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, where the CJP is continuing its protest against the NEET-UG paper leak. The party has extended its support to the call for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Pawar urged the Centre to "sensitively consider the demands" and take appropriate action.

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"The Indian Constitution has provided protection to the rights and entitlements of every citizen of the country, and the government and administration are accountable to the people. Therefore, instead of suppressing the students and citizens who are protesting peacefully for their demands, the government should sensitively consider their demands and take appropriate action by duly noting them," he added.

Meanwhile, NCP (SCP) working president Supriya Sule last week denied speculation about joining the NDA or a merger with the NCP, stating that there is no proposal from another party to join hands with them.

Addressing the reporters in Mumbai, Supriya Sule stated that no senior leader in the party has been approached regarding this matter."Pawar sahib, I, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh and Rajesh Tope or any senior leader have not received any proposal from any party... Nor BJP, Congress or any NDA ally given us a proposal," she said.

The rumours of the Sharad Pawar-led faction joining hands with the NDA gained traction after late-night meetings in Mumbai between NCP(SCP) leader Jayant Patil, ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, and CM Devendra Fadnavis. The Sharad Pawar-led party has said that the meetings were for administrative matters, not political realignment. (Agencies)